This Is the County in the Asheville, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Asheville metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 54,577 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,130 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Asheville has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Asheville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Henderson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,469 infections in Henderson County, or 13,614 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Henderson County than they are across all of the Asheville area, however. There have been a total of 187 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Henderson County, in line with 189 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Asheville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

