ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy0fQod00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 192,431 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,175 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Virginia Beach metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Portsmouth has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,805 infections in the city of Portsmouth, or 13,435 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Portsmouth have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Virginia Beach area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 258 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Portsmouth, compared to 159 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Portsmouth City, VA 13,435 12,805 258 246
2 Isle of Wight County, VA 12,430 4,521 245 89
3 Suffolk City, VA 12,392 11,049 270 241
4 Chesapeake City, VA 12,236 29,099 153 364
5 Newport News City, VA 11,555 20,816 168 303
6 Poquoson City, VA 11,255 1,355 183 22
7 Hampton City, VA 11,217 15,208 176 239
8 Virginia Beach City, VA 11,167 50,268 124 558
9 Currituck County, NC 11,040 2,848 105 27
10 Gloucester County, VA 10,487 3,897 210 78
11 Mathews County, VA 10,209 898 273 24
12 Norfolk City, VA 10,044 24,668 140 344
13 James City County, VA 9,625 7,137 127 94
14 Gates County, NC 9,582 1,108 156 18
15 York County, VA 8,244 5,572 120 81
16 Williamsburg City, VA 7,993 1,182 95 14

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, […]
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest County in Every State

As the baby boomer generation continues to age, and as birth rates slow nationwide, the U.S. population is rapidly growing older. The number of Americans older than 55 grew by 27% in the last decade, 20 times faster than the growth rate of the under 55 population, according to census data analysis. Currently, the median […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

American Towns With the Highest Murder Rates

The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. There were 21,570 murders nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year — the largest annual increase on record.  The rash of deadly violence came during a tumultuous year in American history. The COVID-19 pandemic led to school […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 70,972 COVID-19 […]
HAZLETON, PA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 853,142 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Longest Life Expectancy in Every State

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year drop since World War […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

72K+
Followers
44K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy