This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 847,966 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,672 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pike County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,820 infections in Pike County, or 21,126 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Pike County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Atlanta area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 387 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pike County, compared to 212 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.
These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Pike County, GA
|21,126
|3,820
|387
|70
|2
|Bartow County, GA
|19,823
|20,541
|337
|349
|3
|Butts County, GA
|19,794
|4,701
|509
|121
|4
|Dawson County, GA
|19,538
|4,662
|314
|75
|5
|Barrow County, GA
|19,274
|14,819
|259
|199
|6
|Lamar County, GA
|18,565
|3,437
|502
|93
|7
|Cherokee County, GA
|18,199
|44,026
|191
|461
|8
|Pickens County, GA
|18,131
|5,590
|386
|119
|9
|Morgan County, GA
|17,933
|3,270
|241
|44
|10
|Henry County, GA
|17,331
|38,354
|230
|508
|11
|Walton County, GA
|16,724
|15,074
|384
|346
|12
|Paulding County, GA
|16,224
|25,284
|218
|339
|13
|Spalding County, GA
|16,079
|10,406
|487
|315
|14
|Douglas County, GA
|15,783
|22,386
|212
|300
|15
|Jasper County, GA
|15,620
|2,153
|435
|60
|16
|Forsyth County, GA
|15,531
|34,150
|127
|280
|17
|Newton County, GA
|15,403
|16,404
|329
|350
|18
|Coweta County, GA
|14,903
|20,941
|266
|374
|19
|Gwinnett County, GA
|14,858
|134,060
|164
|1,484
|20
|Cobb County, GA
|14,764
|110,002
|188
|1,400
|21
|Clayton County, GA
|14,207
|39,590
|267
|743
|22
|Carroll County, GA
|14,171
|16,442
|275
|319
|23
|Meriwether County, GA
|14,091
|2,975
|530
|112
|24
|Haralson County, GA
|13,148
|3,807
|418
|121
|25
|Fulton County, GA
|12,984
|132,681
|176
|1,801
|26
|Rockdale County, GA
|12,914
|11,495
|269
|239
|27
|Heard County, GA
|12,640
|1,476
|351
|41
|28
|DeKalb County, GA
|12,399
|92,150
|180
|1,341
|29
|Fayette County, GA
|11,915
|13,270
|215
|239
