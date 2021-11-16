ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy0fOIP00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 847,966 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,672 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pike County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,820 infections in Pike County, or 21,126 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pike County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Atlanta area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 387 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pike County, compared to 212 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pike County, GA 21,126 3,820 387 70
2 Bartow County, GA 19,823 20,541 337 349
3 Butts County, GA 19,794 4,701 509 121
4 Dawson County, GA 19,538 4,662 314 75
5 Barrow County, GA 19,274 14,819 259 199
6 Lamar County, GA 18,565 3,437 502 93
7 Cherokee County, GA 18,199 44,026 191 461
8 Pickens County, GA 18,131 5,590 386 119
9 Morgan County, GA 17,933 3,270 241 44
10 Henry County, GA 17,331 38,354 230 508
11 Walton County, GA 16,724 15,074 384 346
12 Paulding County, GA 16,224 25,284 218 339
13 Spalding County, GA 16,079 10,406 487 315
14 Douglas County, GA 15,783 22,386 212 300
15 Jasper County, GA 15,620 2,153 435 60
16 Forsyth County, GA 15,531 34,150 127 280
17 Newton County, GA 15,403 16,404 329 350
18 Coweta County, GA 14,903 20,941 266 374
19 Gwinnett County, GA 14,858 134,060 164 1,484
20 Cobb County, GA 14,764 110,002 188 1,400
21 Clayton County, GA 14,207 39,590 267 743
22 Carroll County, GA 14,171 16,442 275 319
23 Meriwether County, GA 14,091 2,975 530 112
24 Haralson County, GA 13,148 3,807 418 121
25 Fulton County, GA 12,984 132,681 176 1,801
26 Rockdale County, GA 12,914 11,495 269 239
27 Heard County, GA 12,640 1,476 351 41
28 DeKalb County, GA 12,399 92,150 180 1,341
29 Fayette County, GA 11,915 13,270 215 239

