ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy0fMWx00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Clarksville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, a total of 45,654 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,132 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Clarksville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Clarksville metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Montgomery County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,111 infections in Montgomery County, or 16,860 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Montgomery County than they are across all of the Clarksville area, however. There have been a total of 175 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Montgomery County, in line with 176 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Clarksville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Montgomery County, TN 16,860 33,111 175 344
2 Trigg County, KY 15,317 2,197 160 23
3 Christian County, KY 14,317 10,346 183 132

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Longest Life Expectancy in Every State

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year drop since World War […]
HEALTH
Morning Journal

County COVID-19 numbers rise

LISBON — With Covid-19 numbers on the rise in Columbiana County, the county health department is concerned with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend approaching. Since the beginning of November, numbers have been steadily rising, according to Public Information Officer Laura Fauss of the Columbiana County Health Department, with numbers reaching 74 new cases per day here in Columbiana County. The positivity rate is 13.7 percent in the county, which is higher than the state average and the average in many neighboring counties.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
24/7 Wall St.

The Town With the Widest Income Gaps in Every State

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.  The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 360,690 COVID-19 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Fastest growing city in Ohio.

Ohio is the 7th largest state in the country. And approximately two-thirds of Ohio's counties have lost their populations in the past decade. And at the same time, rapidly growing areas such as Franklin County remained to connect citizens.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities for Black Americans

Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more likely than white Americans to face serious financial hardship, be incarcerated, or have poor health outcomes. While no area is free from discrimination or racial disparities, there are a number of U.S. metro areas where the […]
POLITICS
KMBC.com

Seven northwest Missouri counties labeled as COVID-19 hotspots

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday labeled seven northwest Missouri counties asCOVID-19 hotspots. The department released that designation for first time in a month as cases statewide have recently decreased. However, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, and Nodaway counties all saw an increase in cases and hospitalizations over a 14-day period at the beginning of November, the department said.
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Morristown, TN Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 587,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 16, bringing the total count to more than 46.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 756,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

25 Most Dangerous Cities in Ohio

Ohio’s violent crime rate mirrored that of the nation as a whole in 2020. Violent offenses — a broad category encompassing rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — increased by 5.6% nationwide over 2019, according to the FBI, with a total of 1.3 million violent offenses reported. In the Buckeye State, violent crimes totaled 36,104, […]
OHIO STATE
Intelligencer

Masks Will Stay On in Ohio County Schools

WHEELING — The need for masks to combat COVID-19 will likely be a continual topic for the Ohio County Board of Education, which moved to continue requiring masks in schools. The board voted 3-2, with Grace Norton, Pete Chacalos and Christine Carder voting in favor of keeping masks, and David Croft and Molly Aderholt opposing. Superintendent Kim Miller recommended retaining masks until the Jan. 10 meeting, but Croft amended the motion to reassess at each meeting.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
kttn.com

Poverty levels released for counties in northern Missouri

Poverty rates have been released on a county-by-county basis across Missouri. The statistics are based on the most recent U.S. Census data comparing population and income. The information shows Grundy County has a poverty rate of 18.7%, which means eighteen point seven percent of the Grundy County population is at or falls below, 100 percent of the federal poverty level. The Grundy County statistic compares to a poverty rate of 17.1 percent in a report released in 2017.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Connellsville Business Accused Of Stealing $300K In Pandemic Relief Funds

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Fayette County business and 11 people have been charged after police said they stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from programs meant to help people struggling during the pandemic. After a year-long investigation, police say more than 250 charges were filed and more than $300,000 was stolen by Red Carpet Auto Sales in Connellsville. (Photo: KDKA’s Erika Stanish) According to a criminal complaint, police say this was an attempt to defraud the Pennsylvania Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection programs. State police say Red Carpet Auto Sales and eleven others were charged, including...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

72K+
Followers
44K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy