This Is the County in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Clarksville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, a total of 45,654 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,132 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Clarksville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Clarksville metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Montgomery County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,111 infections in Montgomery County, or 16,860 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Montgomery County than they are across all of the Clarksville area, however. There have been a total of 175 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Montgomery County, in line with 176 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Clarksville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

