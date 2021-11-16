This Is the County in the Bowling Green, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Bowling Green metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 33,780 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,629 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Bowling Green is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Bowling Green metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Warren County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,996 infections in Warren County, or 20,562 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Warren County than they are across all of the Bowling Green area, however. There have been a total of 207 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Warren County, compared to 233 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Bowling Green metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

