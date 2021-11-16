This Is the County in the Bowling Green, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Bowling Green metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 33,780 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,629 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Bowling Green is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Bowling Green metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Warren County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,996 infections in Warren County, or 20,562 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Warren County than they are across all of the Bowling Green area, however. There have been a total of 207 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Warren County, compared to 233 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Bowling Green metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Warren County, KY
|20,562
|25,996
|207
|262
|2
|Butler County, KY
|18,556
|2,365
|306
|39
|3
|Allen County, KY
|18,486
|3,844
|337
|70
|4
|Edmonson County, KY
|12,993
|1,575
|247
|30
