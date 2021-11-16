ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy0fKlV00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 90,006 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,222 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Albany-Schenectady-Troy has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Schenectady County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 17,756 infections in Schenectady County, or 11,464 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Schenectady County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Albany area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 150 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Schenectady County, compared to 119 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Schenectady County, NY 11,464 17,756 150 233
2 Albany County, NY 10,504 32,292 129 398
3 Rensselaer County, NY 9,916 15,809 114 181
4 Saratoga County, NY 9,542 21,697 93 212
5 Schoharie County, NY 7,818 2,452 77 24

