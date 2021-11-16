This Is the County in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, a total of 53,721 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,037 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Davenport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Scott County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,227 infections in Scott County, or 14,642 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Scott County than they are across all of the Davenport area, however. There have been a total of 164 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Scott County, compared to 200 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

