This Is the County in the Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 103,435 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,649 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Greensboro-High Point , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Greensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Randolph County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,136 infections in Randolph County, or 15,484 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Randolph County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Greensboro area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 222 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Randolph County, compared to 187 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Greensboro-High Point metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

