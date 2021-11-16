This Is the County in the Raleigh, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Raleigh metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 173,559 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,324 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Raleigh has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Raleigh metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Johnston County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 32,763 infections in Johnston County, or 17,138 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Johnston County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Raleigh area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 176 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Johnston County, compared to 99 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Raleigh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

