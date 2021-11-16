ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

This Is the County in the Rapid City, SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy0fET900 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Rapid City metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 27,610 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,003 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rapid City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Rapid City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pennington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 21,530 infections in Pennington County, or 19,699 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pennington County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Rapid City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 235 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pennington County, compared to 222 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rapid City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pennington County, SD 19,699 21,530 235 257
2 Meade County, SD 17,109 4,692 179 49
3 Custer County, SD 16,190 1,388 198 17

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest County in Every State

As the baby boomer generation continues to age, and as birth rates slow nationwide, the U.S. population is rapidly growing older. The number of Americans older than 55 grew by 27% in the last decade, 20 times faster than the growth rate of the under 55 population, according to census data analysis. Currently, the median […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 246,871 COVID-19 […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 47,138,600 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, […]
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
24/7 Wall St.

These States Waste the Most Food

Americans love to eat. Unfortunately, we not only eat a lot of food — we also waste a lot. The Natural Resource Defence Council reported a few years ago that the U.S. tosses away an estimated 40% of its food, or about 400 pounds per person each year. (How does the U.S. compare to other […]
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Health
Rapid City, SD
Coronavirus
State
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
Government
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Longest Life Expectancy in Every State

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year drop since World War […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Sd
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

72K+
Followers
44K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy