This Is the County in the Dayton, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Dayton metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 115,618 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,405 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Dayton , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Dayton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Miami County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 16,228 infections in Miami County, or 15,485 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Miami County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Dayton area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 317 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Miami County, compared to 250 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dayton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).