This Is the Parish in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 81,014 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,568 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lafayette is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Iberia Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,533 infections in Iberia Parish, or 17,241 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Iberia Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lafayette area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 311 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Iberia Parish, compared to 252 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.
These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Iberia Parish, LA
|17,241
|12,533
|311
|226
|2
|Vermilion Parish, LA
|17,173
|10,281
|317
|190
|3
|Acadia Parish, LA
|16,834
|10,533
|400
|250
|4
|Lafayette Parish, LA
|16,338
|39,225
|168
|404
|5
|St. Martin Parish, LA
|15,705
|8,442
|300
|161
