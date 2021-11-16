ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Parish in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy0fAwF00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 81,014 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,568 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lafayette is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Iberia Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,533 infections in Iberia Parish, or 17,241 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Iberia Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lafayette area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 311 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Iberia Parish, compared to 252 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Iberia Parish, LA 17,241 12,533 311 226
2 Vermilion Parish, LA 17,173 10,281 317 190
3 Acadia Parish, LA 16,834 10,533 400 250
4 Lafayette Parish, LA 16,338 39,225 168 404
5 St. Martin Parish, LA 15,705 8,442 300 161

Comments / 0

 

