ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Barcelona plotting move for marquee signing Mohamed Salah

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABSGM_0cy0e6Wn00

What the papers say

Barcelona are working on a deal to sign Mohamed Salah with new boss Xavi seeing the Liverpool man as key to a revival in the club’s fortunes, writes the Daily Mirror. Salah has 18 months left on his contract and the Catalan club are keen to land a marquee signing after losing Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann , the paper adds.

A name linked with Newcastle since their takeover is Aaron Ramsey , with the Wales midfielder poised to move away from Juventus writes the Daily Express. Ramsey, 30, left Arsenal for Serie A in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgHRq_0cy0e6Wn00

Hakim Ziyech ‘s time at Chelsea could be petering out, writes the Express. The paper says Borussia Dortmund are among those eager to sign the 28-year-old Morocco forward, who has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo is eager to stay in the Premier League after his dismissal as Tottenham manager writes the Daily Star, but other reports say that France may beckon for the former Wolves boss with Lyon and Lille potential destinations.

Galatasaray are on the verge of signing Arsenal’s Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny in January, reports the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Raheem Sterling : Barcelona are keen on bringing in the Manchester City winger on loan but the financial situation of the LaLiga side may prevent a deal from being done, Sport says.

Nicolas Pepe : Juventus have been offered a deal for the Arsenal player with Dejan Kulusevski moving the other way, writes Calciomercato. Nathan Patterson : New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is keen for a reunion with the Rangers defender, but Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Paris St Germain are also eager to land the 20-year-old Scotland right back, writes 90min.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Fifa Best 2021 awards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Ellen White among nominees

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City duo Ellen White and Lucy Bronze are among nominees for the Fifa Best 2021 awards. Chelsea pair N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are joined on the men's shortlist by Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne. Chelsea team-mates Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder,...
WORLD
chatsports.com

Mohamed Salah wins Premier League Player of the Month for October

Liverpool's Egyptian claims the prize for the first time this season after scoring five goals in his four top-flight appearances during the month. He ended up beating the shortlisted Ben Chilwell, Maxwell Cornet, Phil Foden, Valentino Livramento, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Youri Tielemans to win the accolade. Salah began...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Xavi
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Raheem Sterling
chatsports.com

Liverpool need one more key signing up top to ease the transition from ageing triumvirate of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, says Jamie Carragher as he warns impact of Diogo Jota is not enough on its own

Jurgen Klopp must look to fresh faces to prepare for the break up of his world class attacking triumverate, according to Jamie Carragher. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have all propelled Liverpool to new heights over the past four years, with the trio producing a devastating partnership that has helped the club to both domestic and European glory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#The Daily Mirror#Catalan#Juventus#The Daily Express#Arsenal For Serie A#Borussia Dortmund#The Premier League#Tottenham#The Daily Star#Wolves#Galatasaray#Mirror Football
fourfourtwo.com

A Mohamed Salah replacement? Liverpool are "extensively watching" Juventus star Federico Chiesa

Liverpool are said to be "extensively watching" Juventus winger Federico Chiesa - inevitably fuelling talk that Mohamed Salah could be leaving the club. Salah is yet to agree an extension to his current contract. The man dubbed the "Egyptian king" by fans is reported to want £500,000 a week in order to remain at Anfield, as he approaches his peak.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Sergio Aguero: Barcelona striker 'always positive' despite retirement rumours

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero said he is "always positive" after reports claimed he was considering retirement. The Argentina forward, 33, was taken to hospital after suffering chest pains against Alaves last month. Barca later announced he will not play for three months while he receives treatment and his health is...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Your Transfer Rumour is Bullshit: Barcelona Want Thiago Alcântara

Just eight days after signing on to manage his old club, FC Barcelona legend Xavi Hernández has already given the impression that he is looking to get the band back together. Yesterday, the Catalan club announced a shock re-signing of another Barca legend in 38-year-old right-back Dani Alves. Alves, who had been a free agent, will officially register and make his return for Barca in January.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Scotland
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Tribal Football

Wolves calm over Barcelona rumours for Trincao

Wolves are determined to keep hold of on-loan Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao. Express & Star says reports in Portugal and Spain yesterday claimed Barcelona's new boss Xavi Hernandez is keen to take the 21-year-old back to the Camp Nou as he looks to revive the fortunes of the struggling Catalan giants.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah in race for Ballon d’Or

We are used to the Ballon d’Or being a two-horse race. What we are not used to, however, is that the top two contenders for the title of the world’s best player are not named Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. The winner of the Ballon d’Or will be announced at...
UEFA
SB Nation

Magic Mo: Mohamed Salah Wins Player and Goal of the Month Awards

Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for October 2021. In doing so, he beat Ben Chilwell, Maxwell Cornet, Phil Foden, Valentino Livramento, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Youri Tielemans who were also shortlisted. Surprisingly this is the first time this season that he is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Mohamed Salah POTM SBC: How to unlock EPIC new card in FUT 22

October’s Premier League Player of the Month has been announced, with Liverpool’s Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah claiming the award and receiving a brand-new 92-rated SBC card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Salah was on fire throughout October, scoring five goals and providing four assists including a hat-trick against Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Barcelona boss Xavi 'wants to sign Mohamed Salah at ALL COSTS' for Nou Camp rebuild with Catalans desperate to match Real Madrid as their rivals close in on Kylian Mbappe

Xavi believes Mohamed Salah is the key to his Nou Camp rebuild, and Barcelona are reportedly set to launch a serious effort to wrestle the Egyptian away from Liverpool. Salah is in the form of his life and so far has replicated his incredible 2017/18 season, with a run of 15 goals in 15 games stoking talk that he's the best on the planet right now.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

349K+
Followers
135K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy