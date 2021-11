The release of a new Snapdragon flagship processor usually makes Android manufacturers race to the finish line. There is always this desire to be the first to launch a smartphone will the processor. According to the latest report, the first batch of Snapdragon 898 models will be officially unveiled in mid-December. Chinese mainstream manufacturers will also follow up and launch new models as soon as possible. Also, the first model to use this chip will likely be the Xiaomi Mi 12 series. However, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series remains in contention.

