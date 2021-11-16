ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

India’s Film Bazaar Reveals Work-in-Progress Lab Projects, Mentors

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIWRl_0cy0dSeV00

India’s annual Film Bazaar market has revealed the five projects chosen for its work-in-progress lab.

The selected projects are Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia’s Assamese and Moran-language “Baghjan”; Shailendra Sahu’s Hindi and Chattisgarhi-language “Bailadila; Ektara Collective’s Hindi-language “Ek Jagah Apni; Harshad Nalawade’s Marathi, Kannada and Hindi-language “Follower”; and Jai Shankar’s Kannada-language “Shivamma.”

The director and editor of the selected films show their rough cuts to the panel of mentors and receive in-depth one-on-one feedback. The international editor assigned to the film guides the director and editor of the selected films through two sessions of the editing lab.

Mentors this year include producers Philippa Campbell (“Top of the Lake”) and Olivia Stewart (“The House of Mirth”), veteran film festival curator Marco Müller, editor and festival curator Marie-Pierre Duhamel, editors Jacques Comets (“Yalda, a Night for Forgivness”) and Lizi Gelber (“Venice Elsewhere”) and critic Derek Malcolm.

Since its inception in 2008, the lab has shaped films that have gone on to premiere at top international film festivals. Recent projects include Nithin Lukose’s “Paka: River of Blood,” which went on to Toronto and Pingyao; Natesh Hegde’s “Pedro” that played Busan and London; Irfana Majumdar’s “Shankar’s Fairies,” which bowed at Locarno; Pushpendra Singh’s “The Shepherdess and the Seven Songs,” which premiered at Berlin; and Ajitpal Singh’s “Fire in the Mountains,” which debuted at Sundance.

The Film Bazaar, now in its 15th edition, is South Asia’s leading film market that normally has a physical event in Goa. It takes place virtually this year from Nov. 20-25. It is organized by India’s National Film Development Corporation .

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Platform Release Has All but Disappeared. Is That Hurting Films Like ‘Spencer’ and ‘Belfast’? (Column)

Like casual social hugs and the daily commute to the office cubicle, the platform movie release has been a casualty of the age of COVID. You remember the platform release, don’t you? It used to happen quite a bit this time of year. A movie with a major independent distributor, like Searchlight or A24 or Neon or Focus, would begin its journey down the runway, bolstered by excited media features and a healthy swell of positive reviews. At last, it would take off — in two or six theaters in New York and Los Angeles, where it would rack up...
MOVIES
Variety

SEAFIC Launches Seed Lab for Southeast Asia’s Short Film Makers

Five filmmakers from Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam have been selected to participate in the inaugural Seed Lab, operated by the non-profit Southeast Asia Fiction Film Lab. The new program helps promising shorts filmmakers explore their directorial voices prior to the development of their first features. It is being operated in partnership with the Festival des 3 Continents’ Produire au Sud program. The first session of Seed Lab will run online December 4-10, 2021, with a second in-person session in Phuket, Thailand, in early April 2022. San Danech from Cambodia had previous shorts that won prizes at the Singapore Film Festival...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dracula’ Producer Hammer Films Teams With Network Distributing to Form Hammer Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

The U.K.’s Network Distributing has sealed a deal with iconic British horror label Hammer Films to form Hammer Studios Ltd. Network’s managing director Tim Beddows and financial director Jonathan Lack and Hammer CEO Simon Oakes will head the new company. The new entity will manage and control Hammer’s interests in its vast library of content such as “The Woman in Black” (2012), “Let Me In” (2010), “Dracula” (1958), “The Abominable Snowman” (1957) and “The Quatermass Experiment” (1953). Hammer Studios will invest substantially both in restoration and new production development from both its owned and newly created IP. The restoration plans are in keeping...
BUSINESS
Siliconera

Sword Art Online Progressive Film New Trailer Revealed

Released in Japan on October 30, 2021, Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night has a new trailer and visual. The film will open in theaters and IMAX in both the United States and Canada on December 3, 2021, and in Australia and New Zealand on December 9, 2021. It will be screened both in Japanese with English subtitles, and with an English dub.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#South India#Film Festivals#Assamese#Ektara Collective#Marathi#Pingyao#The Film Bazaar
Screendaily

SEAFIC launches Seed Lab with mentors including Juho Kuosmanen

SEAFIC (Southeast Asia Fiction Film Lab) has launched a new script and development lab, Seed Lab, which aims to help promising short filmmakers from Southeast Asia prior to the development of their first features. The first edition will be held in two sessions – the first taking pace online December...
MOVIES
Variety

IDFA Selected Title ‘Gabi,’ ‘Smelly Little Town’ Picked Up By Cargo (EXCLUSIVE)

New York City-based sales company Cargo Film & Releasing has picked up worldwide sales rights to “Gabi, Between Ages 8 and 13,” which plays in the Competition for Youth Documentary section at documentary film festival IDFA. The agency has also acquired “Smelly Little Town,” featuring Madonna’s hometown, Bay City, Michigan. “Gabi, Between Ages 8 and 13” follows a Swedish girl over five years. When her family moves from Stockholm to a small rural town and puberty closes in, Gabi must decide whether she wants to fit in with the crowd or chart her own path. Engeli Broberg’s film is a portrait...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Malaysia Bans Chinese war movie ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’ – Global Bulletin

CENSORSHIP Malaysian authorities have declined to approve the Chinese war movie “The Battle at Lake Changjin” for theatrical release after outrage emerged online that the film promotes Communism, which is banned in the country. The film’s local distributor Mega Film Distribution said in a statement that it is considering submitting the title again for reconsideration by the Malaysian Film Censorship Board (LPF), and expressed its regrets that the film which has grossed $890 million so far in China had not been green lit for its Nov. 18 release. It denied that the film promotes communism, stating, according to local reports, that such accusations...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Isaac’ Review: A Striking, Surreal Film About WWII Horrors

Cinema is a vehicle for investigating historical scars in “Isaac,” a starkly beautiful drama about a filmmaker who returns to his native Lithuania in 1964 to make a movie about a WWII slaughter, and becomes embroiled alongside his schoolmate in totalitarian trouble. Adapted from a short story by Antanas Skema, director Jurgis Matulevicius’ feature debut — Lithuania’s entry to the Oscar international feature race — is Its obliqueness may preclude it from attracting a wide domestic audience, but such haziness is part and parcel of a work about the lingering, lethal fog of war. “Isaac” opens with the 1941 Lietukis...
MOVIES
Variety

Fremantle Forges Partnership With Creative Alliance of Nine Production Companies

Fremantle has forged a ground-breaking three-year partnership agreement with a creative alliance of nine leading independent production companies to help them develop and fund high-quality international dramas series and films. Called The Creatives, the alliance spans eight countries and has been spearheaded by France’s Haut Et Court, the production and distribution banner behind “The Returned” and “Possessions.” Along with Haut et Court, the partnership includes the Netherlands’s Lemming Film (“Pleasure”), Belgium’s Versus Production (“Mother’s Instinct”), Norway’s Maipo Film (“Miss Julie”), Germany’s Razor Film (“Waltz With Bashir”), Israel’s Spiro (“Foxtrot”), France’s Unité (“A Good Doctor”), the U.S.’s Masha (“False Flag”) and the U.K.’s...
BUSINESS
AFP

Film star's death sets India's sights on eye donations

Mourning fans of beloved Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar are pledging to give up their eyes after the actor's untimely death brought his post-mortem organ donation into focus. More than 7,000 members of the public have committed themselves to post-mortem eye donations since Rajkumar's death, said the clinic's managing director K. Bhujang Shetty.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

NTR Jr Talks ‘RRR’ Experience With S.S. Rajamouli, Reveals New Project Details (EXCLUSIVE)

Jan. 7, 2022, is a date looked forward to with feverish anticipation by both the Indian filmgoing public and the subcontinent’s film industry at large. It is the scheduled release date for blockbuster “RRR.” “RRR” will be the first project for director S.S. Rajamouli after the “Baahubali” films (2015 and 2017), which together grossed a mighty $330 million. It is also the first film release since 2018’s “Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava” for  Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., popularly known as NTR Jr, one of the biggest stars of India’s Telugu-language film industry. The star is named after his grandfather, Nandamuri Taraka Rama...
MOVIES
Variety

Tianna Johnson’s ‘Obeah’ Tops the Brit List Showcase of Unproduced Screenplays

Tianna Johnson’s “Obeah” has topped The Brit List, an annual league table of top unproduced screenplays from the U.K. Established in 2007 and similar to The Black List in the U.S., The Brit List is compiled from recommendations by British production companies, talent agencies, sales companies, financiers, distributors and broadcasters. The list includes both feature and television screenplays. Johnson’s urban fantasy drama, which scored fifteen recommendations, tells the story of a woman on the hunt for a serial killer. The teleplay, set in North West London, incorporates indigenous spiritual practices from the Caribbean. In second place with thirteen recommendations was “Maps” by Jessica Drewett,...
MOVIES
Variety

Peter Luo’s Stars Collective, Donna Gigliotti Board Soudade Kaadan’s Syrian War Drama ‘Nezouh’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood-based Chinese film financier Peter Luo and Oscar-winning producer Donna Gigliotti (“Shakespeare in Love”) have boarded upcoming female-led Syrian war drama “Nezouh,” directed by Soudade Kaadan, whose debut “The Day I Lost My Shadow” won the 2018 Venice Film Festival’s Lion of the Future. “Nezouh,” which is Kaadan’s followup to “Shadow,” is set against the backdrop of the Syrian conflict in Damascus where a young woman named Zena and her family reside in a zone that is about to be bombed. Her father takes the firm stance to stay home. With little time left, Zena and her mother Hara face a very...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Torn,’ ‘The Alpinist,’ ‘They/Them’ Among Big Winners at Kendal Mountain Film Festival

Two of the most acclaimed climbing films of the year, Max Lowe’s “Torn” and The Alpinist, from Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen, have taken big awards at this year’s Kendal Mountain Film Festival, held in the U.K.’s Lake District. Its hybrid edition proved once more a dazzling showcase of mountain and sports films whose subjects, themes and emotions went far beyond the adrenalin-rush thrills of reportage. Awards for the festival’s main international film competition were unveiled Saturday night. A further category prize – the People’s Choice Award – awarded to Menna Wakeford “A Woman’s Place,” was announced at the end of the...
MOVIES
Variety

Abigail Disney’s Fork Films Funds 11 Documentary Projects, Partners With Peace is Loud (EXCLUSIVE)

Fork Films, a New York production company co-founded by Abigail Disney, has announced 11 grantees for its 2021 round of documentary funding. Topics explored in the slate of films include social justice, the impact of the pandemic on historically marginalized communities, climate gentrification and maternal mortality.  The company has funded over 100 projects over 14 years, adding up to over $4.5 million in documentary grants and support. With an aim to elevate justice-driven filmmakers, Fork Films has funded critically acclaimed projects in the past such as “Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen,” “One Child Nation,” “Cameraperson,” “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,” “Strong Island,”...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Billion Dollar Whale’ Series Adaptation in the Works From SK Global, Westward

“House of Cards” creator and showrunner Beau Willimon and his Westward producing partner Jordan Tappis will work with “Crazy Rich Asians” co-financier SK Global to develop a TV series based on the blockbuster novel “Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World.” SK Global and Willimon’s independent film, TV and music studio Westward will independently finance and oversee all stages of development and production. David Henry Hwang — the three-time Pulitzer finalist and playwright, librettist, screenwriter and Columbia University professor, known for his works “M. Butterfly,” “Yellow Face” and “Soft Power” — will write and executive produce....
TV SERIES
Variety

Cannes Palme d’Or Honoree Marco Bellocchio’s ‘Marx Can Wait’ Finds North American Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to “Marx Can Wait” by Italian film master Marco Bellocchio, who received the honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Represented in international markets by The Match Factory, “Marx Can Wait” is a moving and personal family tale exploring how the suicide of his twin brother Camillo shaped Bellocchio’s life and body of work. The documentary played at New York Film Festival and is eligible for this year’s Academy Awards. In “Marx Can Wait,” Bellocchio tackles the trauma of Camillo’s death and invites family members to present their memories of his twin...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Red Notice’ on Track to Be Netflix’s All-Time No. 1 Movie in Initial Release

“Red Notice,” the art-heist thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, is set to become Netflix’s most-watched movie in its first 28 days of release. The film broke into Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English Films of all time this past week, registering 277.9 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release — and it has hit the No. 2 spot in just 10 days. That puts it on pace to surpass the current No. 1 holder, Sandra Bullock’s “Bird Box,” which scared up 282 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. In addition, for the second week...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Indie Production Companies Behind ‘The Lobster,’ ‘When Heroes Fly’ Form Creative Alliance

Nine leading independent film and TV production companies from eight different countries have set up a creative and development alliance to jointly develop a slate of high-end drama series and feature films. Spearheaded by France’s Haut Et Court, whose credits include Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Lobster (2015) and the French-Israeli series No Man’s Land, The Creatives will include No Man’s Land co-producers Israel’s Spiro Films, Versus Production in Belgium and Masha Productions in the U.S., as well as German group Razor Film (Quo Vadis, Aida?, Waltz With Bashir) Dutch company Lemming Film, a co-producer on The Lobster, the Norwegian group Maipo Film (State...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

39K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy