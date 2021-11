Credit Sesame Makes its Industry-First Credit Builder Banking Service Available to the General Public for Free. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial wellness platform Credit Sesame today launched the general availability of its new credit builder banking technology, an all-in-one bank account that allows consumers to build their credit with their money and debit card purchases.1 With the new AI-backed Sesame Cash account, consumers can easily establish credit and grow it by making everyday purchases, such as groceries or subscription services, ultimately helping to close the credit chasm and create broader financial inclusion for the 45 million Americans who are invisible to the credit system.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO