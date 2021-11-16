MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Turning cool this evening, rain moves in Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We started out chilly, but warmed up quickly, eventually topping out in the low 80s under beautiful, sunny skies. Temperatures will turn cool again this evening, sinking down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday begins around 60 degrees, which is a little warmer than the past few mornings and closer to average for us for this time of the year. Expect partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures, climbing into the mid 80s by the afternoon. A few clouds will begin to move into our southern and inland counties by the evening hours.

Our next big chance for rain arrives on Thursday, spreading across most of our areas from the south during the afternoon and into the evening hours. Expect widespread coverage of the rain, especially south of I-4. Despite the rain chances, we will still make it up to around 80.

A weak cold front behind the rain pushes through our area Friday morning, bringing an isolated shower ot two, but not much in the way of a cooldown. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s with a 20% chance of rain in the morning. We will still be near 80 degrees this weekend.

A stronger front is set to arrive late Monday with a few showers and colder air.

