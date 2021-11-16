ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears says she’s ‘waited long enough’ amid post-conservatorship celebrations

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Britney Spears has revealed how she is celebrating after being freed from her conservatorship .

On Friday (12 November), a judge ruled that the singer be given back control of her personal and financial independence for the first time since 2008.

The news caused her fans to celebrate around the world.

Following the ruling, Spears, 39, wrote on Instagram : “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen????”

On Monday (15 November), Spears updated her fans, telling them that she feels like she is on “cloud nine”.

“What an amazing weekend,” she wrote. “I felt like I was on cloud nine the whole time. I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night.”

The singer also said she is planning on celebrating her 40th birthday, which takes place on 2 December, “for the next two months”.

“I mean after 13 years…I think I’ve waited long enough,” she wrote.

Spears paid special tribute to her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, and her fans for their response to the news.

“What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory,” she wrote, adding: “I love my fans so much…so thank you.”

The conservatorship was established in 2008, after the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, petitioned the court to take control of his daughter’s personal life and finances.

He pointed to her public mental health struggles as justification for the move, and what was intended as a temporary arrangement was made permanent by the end of that year.

Judge Brenda J Penny brought an end to the controversial conservatorship at the hearing in California on Friday.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Penny said of the ruling.

