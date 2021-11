Sometimes, it’s the small details that reveal the scale of the problem. Last week, it was revealed that a Dover branch of Domino’s was forced to close after Border Force officers ordered 700 pizzas to feed migrants who had crossed the Channel. On November 10, some 703 migrants landed on the Kent coast. The next day, there were a record 1,185 arrivals. Total cost of pizza: £7,000. That was on top of 3,000 chicken shish kebabs ordered from takeaway places across the county. Then, oh joy, up trundled two burger vans, apparently ordered by Border Force after migrants complained that the kebabs had been “cold”. Will you scream or shall I? I know, let’s do a group scream at the ingratitude and iniquity of it all.

U.K. ・ 9 HOURS AGO