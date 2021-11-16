ThoughtSpot Raises New Funding At $4.2Billion Valuation To Fuel The Modern Analytics Cloud

Digitization and inclusion of cloud computing has been a major trend in many end-use industries, and healthcare is no different. Cloud computing in healthcare is now becoming a major trend as hospitals and other healthcare infrastructure are adopting technology to reduce errors and increase efficiency. Improvement of healthcare infrastructure invites the implementation of cloud computing as an effective data transportation and storage facility is bound to transform the sluggish pace at which clerical activities in medical organizations take place. Persistence Market Research has conducted detailed research on the healthcare cloud computing market, and has predicted the market to surge at a stellar CAGR of 24% through. The market is expected to surge 6X over the next ten years and top a valuation of US$ 90 Bn in 2031. The market in South Korea is expected to surge at a phenomenal CAGR of 34% over the decade. The report said: “A database that tracks a patients previous health records, denotes it to any concerned hospital and updates with the current health and medicine conditions sounds benefitting for several medical professionals and pharmacologists. The healthcare cloud computing industry survey projects a CAGR of 24% for the global market, to reach a market value of US$ 90 Bn by the end of the next ten years.” Active Companies in the markets today include Healthcare Triangle Inc., Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. , Inovalon Holdings, Inc. , Veeva Systems , Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. .

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO