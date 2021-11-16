ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ThoughtSpot Raises New Funding At $4.2Billion Valuation To Fuel The Modern Analytics Cloud

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the company’s significant cloud growth, $100M in new funding will accelerate innovation, open opportunities for M&A, and help bring the Modern Analytics Cloud to companies around the globe. ThoughtSpot, the Modern Analytics Cloud company, announced that it raised a $100M Series F funding round at a new $4.2B...

