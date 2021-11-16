WSO2 Secures $90 Million In Growth Capital From Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I announced its leadership team and board. The SPAC is led by a seasoned team which combines decades of relevant experience. CEO Lou Kerner said, “We believe that the experience and capabilities of our management team and our affiliation with Blockchain Coinvestors give us a deep understanding and unique perspective on the blockchain industry in the financial services and technology sectors, will make us an attractive partner to potential target businesses, assist us to source proprietary opportunities, increase our ability to complete a successful initial business combination and enhance the value of the business post-business combination.”

