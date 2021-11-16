ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Three appointed as assistant Washington County administrators

By Max Egener
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUQx2_0cy0aW0M00 The restructured county administrative office comes as officials seek to facilitate creating a new strategic plan.

Washington County Administrator Tanya Ange has appointed three assistant county administrators, as the county begins to restructure its administrative office.

The restructuring of administrative roles comes as the county prepares to develop a new strategic plan, replacing the existing strategic plan that was adopted in the late 1980s.

Under an initiative dubbed " Design the Future ," the restructured administrative office and reorganization of other county departments will better support the Board of Commissioners as they lead the creation of the new strategic plan over the next two years, officials said in a statement announcing the appointments Monday, Nov. 15.

A change from the current system in which three deputy county administrators serve in a liaison role on behalf of the county administrator, the new system will include four appointed assistant county administrators, each with the delegated authority to make decisions on the county administrator's behalf. Keeping with the county charter's council-manager form of government, the county administrator will remain accountable to the Board of Commissioners.

Erin Calvert was appointed as assistant county administrator to oversee community corrections, juvenile services and the law library, as well as liaison to the offices of the sheriff, district attorney and courts. She has been serving in an interim capacity as assistant county administrator since July and was a deputy county administrator for two years before that.

Marni Kuyl was appointed assistant county administrator with responsibility for departments of health and human services, housing, community development, and assessment and taxation. Kuyl has been the director of the Department of Health and Human Services since 2014.

Ahmad Qayoumi was appointed assistant county administrator overseeing the departments of land use and transportation, economic development, cooperative library services, Westside Commons (formerly the fair complex) and the county watermaster. Qayoumi has served as the public works director and county engineer for Clark County, Washington, since 2018.

"Design the Future is about making a more human-centered organization that integrates equity into decision-making and supports the health, effectiveness, creativity and talent of our employees," Ange said in a statement. "I'm confident that the leadership provided by Erin, Marni and Ahmad will be instrumental in creating an even stronger organization that better faces the challenges of growth and evolving community need."

Sherwood Gazette

My Opinion: Congress must pass provision to save news outlets

Oregon's Sen. Ron Wyden, a supporter, is in a position to keep journalism alive across the nation.The fate of local news in America may depend on what Oregon's senior senator, Ron Wyden, does in the next few days. In addition to all the other major tax issues that have fallen to the Senate Finance Committee, which Wyden chairs, the panel is also considering a less expensive but hugely important provision: a payroll tax credit to help local newspapers, TV and radio stations and websites to hire and retain local reporters. This is essential because local news is collapsing around the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sherwood Gazette

Design plans for pedestrian bridge underway

The 630-foot bridge would span Highway 99W from the Sherwood YMCA to Sherwood High School (crossing the roundabout).Sherwood is moving forward with plans for a new pedestrian bridge that will span across Oregon Highway 99W, stretching from the Sherwood Family YMCA on Southwest Sunset Boulevard to the new Sherwood High School on Southwest Haide Road. City staff and designers recently held a kickoff meeting to discuss plans for the new bridge, which is expected to allow high school students and other pedestrians to cross above the busy state highway. "They did the feasibility study," said Keith Campbell, Sherwood's new city...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Join us to SAVE community journalism

Support of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act by the Congress and Senate will directly support our ability to hire more local journalists for your community.Our newspapers and websites provide an important sense of community with reliable reporting, compelling storytelling and solid leadership. At a time when America is increasingly divided, our reporters are a unifying voice in our communities by providing a non-partisan trusted source of local news. Studies show that when there are fewer local reporters, it's harder for neighbors to know each other and for communities to solve their own problems. Voting goes down. Participation at public meetings...
POLITICS
Portland Tribune

Survey: Hospital staff issues raise concerns

Shortages of health care and frontline workers worries older Oregonians, and has a negative impact on staff. Area hospitals struggling to have enough staff or supplies to treat all patients as the pandemic continues is a chief concern among Oregonians surveyed recently by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. A...
HEALTH SERVICES
Sherwood Gazette

Cash dash is on for Oregon candidates for governor

A bumper crop of hopefuls is scooping up funds for what is expected to be an expensive race to state's top jobAn old saying is that "money is the mother's milk of politics." If true, Oregon's candidates for governor are using a sippy cup at this point in the 2022 race. As of Monday, Nov. 1, the Oregon secretary of state reports 23 campaign finance committees have been registered for the 2022 race: 12 Republicans, eight Democrats, one Independent and two "non-affiliated." Only one candidate — Republican Bud Pierce — has raised more than $700,000. And half of that is...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Wilsonville Planning Commissioner Aaron Woods running for state Senate

Woods wants to expand access to technology, including high-speed internet.  Wilsonville Planning Commissioner Aaron Woods plans to announce that he will run for state Senate District 13. Along with serving on the commission, Woods, who has lived in Wilsonville for 25 years and is a retired Xerox executive, is on the Clackamas Community College Board of Directors and was a finalist for the Rotary Club of Wilsonville's First Citizen award given to an exemplary volunteer. The Senate District 13 seat currently is held by Kim Thatcher, R-Keiser, but redistricting means that Thatcher will occupy another district and a new...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Sherwood, OR
