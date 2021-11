Rogue Squadron isn't the only casualty, it seems. These days, it seems like the Star Wars Universe has been prioritizing its streaming offerings on Disney+ which is totally understandable given the immense popularity of The Mandalorian. Despite that, the science-fiction franchise was actually gearing up for its triumphant return to film with Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron. Unfortunately, the film has been delayed indefinitely due to the director's other film commitments, including the third Wonder Woman film over at DC Films and Warner Bros.

