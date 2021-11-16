Botanical Comics from Loy Xingwen #ArtTuesday

Impressive use of the character space. This artist create a movie by cutting together many tweets with just emojis. Via Fubiz:. The French artist Hierophant has created “Timeline”, a meticulous and well-thought-out work. Beyond its purely aesthetic aspect, he wanted once again to convey a message. This objective, he reached it after having provided a massive work. A friend of his, a programmer, helped him create an application that associates with each color an emoji of the same overall hue. “From there, I created emoji patterns that I manually posted on twitter,” he explains. After that, he took one screenshot a day to make the video, for which he produced the music. This work required hundreds of hours of work, spread over eight months.

