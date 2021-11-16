ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botanical Comics from Loy Xingwen #ArtTuesday

Cover picture for the articleFour panels. Words and images. That’s all it takes for artist Loy Xingwen to provide pithy, cute little info comics packed with fun info. Here’s more from Art the Science:. Loy is an ecologist working at...

