Solar-powered UAV delivers broadband to smartphones

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbus and NTT Docomo have shown that the UK-built solar-powered Zephyr High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) can deliver wireless broadband connectivity direct to smart phones. Zephyr was conceived, designed and built by Qinetiq in the UK. In 18-day stratospheric flights Zephyr’s radio...

www.electronicsweekly.com

