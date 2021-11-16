ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Core bonds recoup some losses

Cover picture for the articleWhile we would label the US Empire Manufacturing index as data of secondary importance, markets yesterday clearly disagreed. The sentiment indicator jumped more than expected from 19.8 to 30.9. Even though the 6m forward looking component was much less convincing, it triggered a sharp intraday rise in US bond yields in...

ECB's Knot: Sees rate lift-off sometime after 2022

The European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Klaas Knot said he sees the central bank raising interest rates sometime after 2022. “But if market is right on inflation, then it is also right on rates pricing.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments...
Clarity restored, it's the Jay and Lael show – Will rates rise?

Clarity restored at the FED…. Jay gets the nod and Lael gets elevated to vice chair. Joey to announce a release of oil from the SPR today…but will that really solve the problem?. Treasury rates rise, investors are now betting of an interest rate rise may come sooner. Lots of...
This morning Asian equities are trading mixed

Markets pondering the consequences for growth and monetary policy from the spike in corona infections in Europe still dominated market headlines at the start of the new week. European equities mostly incurred modest losses and EUR/USD drifted further south. However, in US dealings, the debate on faster Fed tightening gradually returned to the forefront. US President Biden reappointing Fed Chair Powell for a second term even triggered an outright sell-off on US bond markets. Dove Powell, this time was perceived as a hawk compared to Lael Brainard. The US yields rose up to 9.5 bps (5-y) with the belly of the curve again underperforming the wings (2-y +7.7 bps; 30-y +5.1 bps). The move was solely driven by a rise in real yields. The rise in yields didn’t revive investor interest for the auctions of 2- and 5-y year Treasuries. Yields trended further north after the sale. After the close of the market, Fed Bostic joined the chorus for speeding up tapering. Markets currently discount 3 Fed rate hikes by the end of next year. Despite uncertainty on the new covid wave, European yields, at a distance, joined the rebound in US yields. German yields rebound about 4 bps across the curve. The German 10-y closed near the previous support of -0.30%. Interestingly, ECB’s Villeroy repeated that the ECB is serious about ending PEPP in March as each wave of the pandemic is causing less economic damage compared to the previous one. He also indicated the need to step APP purchases might be limited, if any. US equities suffered from the sharp rise in yields with the Nasdaq underperforming (-1.26%). European equites ended mixed. Anticipation of faster Fed tightening further propelled the dollar. DXY closed near 96.5. USD/JPY finished within reach of the 115 mark (114.88). EUR/USD closed at 1.1237; the lowest level since July last year. The rise of the dollar and higher core yields also pressured the likes of the forint and zloty which set all-time/multi-year lows. The ascent of the Swiss franc slowed (close EUR/CHF 1.0483).
EUR/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flat-lined below mid-1.1200s

EUR/USD struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday recovery from a multi-month low. Fresh COVID-19 jitters undermined the euro and capped the upside amid a stronger USD. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the greenback. The EUR/USD pair surrendered a major part of its...
XAU/EUR pullback continues, now under 21DMA at €1586 as Eurozone real yields rise

XAU/EUR fell below its 21DMA at €1586 on Tuesday as Eurozone real yields rallied. Hawkish ECB commentary was the catalyst for the rise in yields, after markets reacted hawkishly on Monday to Powell’s renomination. Euro-denominated spot gold (XAU/EUR) prices tumbled beneath their 21-day moving average at €1586 on Tuesday, taking...
AUD/USD struggles near two-month low, holds above 0.7200 ahead of US PMIs

AUD/USD was seen consolidating its recent losses to the lowest level since early October. The USD bulls took a brief pause near a 16-month peak and extended support to the pair. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped gains for the major. The AUD/USD pair...
Forex Today: Dollar strong ahead of US first-tier events

The dollar extended its gains, reaching fresh 2021 highs vs the EUR and the GBP. EUR/USD bottomed for the day at 1.1225, while GBP/USD fell to 1.3341. The sour tone of global indexes and higher government bond yields fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey...
EUR/USD attempts to rebound after strong European data

The EURUSD had a relief rally on Tuesday as the market reflected on positive economic numbers from Europe. According to Markit, the bloc’s manufacturing and services sectors did relatively well in November. Across the region, manufacturing PMI rose from 58.3 in October to 58.6 in November. The services PMI also jumped from 54.6 to 56.6. This happened even as more countries in the region saw an uptick in the number of Covid cases. In Germany and France, manufacturing PMI rose to 57.6 and 54.6, respectively. Still, there are concerns about the impact of these Covid-19 cases on the economy.
AUD/NZD prints four-day uptrend above 1.0400 despite RBNZ rate hike

AUD/NZD seesaws on RBNZ rate hike but the bulls hold controls. RBNZ matches market forecast of 0.25% rate hike, Australia’s Construction Work Done for Q3 improves. Market sentiment dwindles, Treasury yields grinds higher, stock futures struggle to keep rebound. AUD/NZD remains on the front foot for the fourth consecutive day...
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near multi-week low, bears flirt with $1,800 mark

Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains from a near three-week low. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to cap gains. COVID-19 jitters could lend support to the safe-haven metal and help limit the downside. Gold gained some positive traction during the first half...
AUD/USD hovers above 0.7200 amid mixed catalysts, long day ahead

AUD/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback from seven-week low. Mixed data joins fresh covid woes and cautious sentiment ahead of a busy calendar day to trigger market consolidation. Equities dwindle, Treasury yields stay firmer and DXY eases after refreshing 2021 peak. RBA’s Bullock precedes multiple US data to offer a...
Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
U.S. HY OPEN: Junk Bonds Head for Weekly Loss as Yields Jump

U.S. junk bonds are headed for the biggest weekly loss since early October, snapping a two-week winning streak as. jump 11bps to a six-week high of 4.16%. Yields are on track for the biggest increase in at least five weeks. Yields and prices have been under pressure amid a flurry...
