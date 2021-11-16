Core bonds recoup some losses

Markets pondering the consequences for growth and monetary policy from the spike in corona infections in Europe still dominated market headlines at the start of the new week. European equities mostly incurred modest losses and EUR/USD drifted further south. However, in US dealings, the debate on faster Fed tightening gradually returned to the forefront. US President Biden reappointing Fed Chair Powell for a second term even triggered an outright sell-off on US bond markets. Dove Powell, this time was perceived as a hawk compared to Lael Brainard. The US yields rose up to 9.5 bps (5-y) with the belly of the curve again underperforming the wings (2-y +7.7 bps; 30-y +5.1 bps). The move was solely driven by a rise in real yields. The rise in yields didn’t revive investor interest for the auctions of 2- and 5-y year Treasuries. Yields trended further north after the sale. After the close of the market, Fed Bostic joined the chorus for speeding up tapering. Markets currently discount 3 Fed rate hikes by the end of next year. Despite uncertainty on the new covid wave, European yields, at a distance, joined the rebound in US yields. German yields rebound about 4 bps across the curve. The German 10-y closed near the previous support of -0.30%. Interestingly, ECB’s Villeroy repeated that the ECB is serious about ending PEPP in March as each wave of the pandemic is causing less economic damage compared to the previous one. He also indicated the need to step APP purchases might be limited, if any. US equities suffered from the sharp rise in yields with the Nasdaq underperforming (-1.26%). European equites ended mixed. Anticipation of faster Fed tightening further propelled the dollar. DXY closed near 96.5. USD/JPY finished within reach of the 115 mark (114.88). EUR/USD closed at 1.1237; the lowest level since July last year. The rise of the dollar and higher core yields also pressured the likes of the forint and zloty which set all-time/multi-year lows. The ascent of the Swiss franc slowed (close EUR/CHF 1.0483).

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO