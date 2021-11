A little over a year ago, shortly after my husband Bud Beyers died, I was looking over his personal papers to see what needed to be done. I found a list of five quotes that he thought were pearls of wisdom to live by. At the top of the list was; “A Veteran – whether Active Duty, Retired, National Guard or Reserve – is someone who, at one point in their life, wrote a check made payable to “The United States of America, for an amount of, up to and including my life.” Bud proudly served four years in the Navy during the Korean War.

