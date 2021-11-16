Explosion in Uganda capital kills at least two – local TV

When Sudan's top general reinstated the ousted premier in a televised palace ceremony Sunday, he did not reverse last month's coup d'etat so much as "whitewash" it, say analysts. Releasing frail-looking Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok from house arrest may have eased pressure from the international community, but the episode ultimately proved the military's grip on power, they warn. "The coming cabinet will be under the threat of a coup every day. They are effectively at the mercy of the military," Magdi al-Gizouli, a Sudan expert at the Rift Valley Institute, told AFP. "It's a complete capitulation of the prime minister and his allies."

