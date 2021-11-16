Explosion in Uganda capital kills at least two – local TV

KAMPALA (Reuters) – Three suicide bombers in the heart of Uganda’s capital killed at least three civilians and sent parliamentarians rushing for cover as nearby cars burst into flames, witnesses and police said, the latest in a string of bombings over the past month. At least 33 people were being...
SOFIA (Reuters) – At least 45 people were killed after a bus with North Macedonian plates caught fire on a highway in western Bulgaria early on Tuesday, a senior interior ministry official said. There were children among the victims, and seven people with burns were rushed to an emergency hospital...
A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
TAPACHULA (Reuters) – Several thousand Haitian migrants on Monday clustered outside a stadium in southern Mexico that has been re-purposed into a migration office, urging authorities to let them pass freely through Mexico. Two caravans of migrants largely from Haiti and Central America have departed from the southern city of...
Afghanistan's banking system could collapse in months, the UN warned in a document seen by Reuters. Much of the country's reserves were frozen after the Taliban takeover. The UN said there needs to be a way to get money to the Afghan people without helping the Taliban. The United Nations...
NAIROBI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Deep in Kenya's Great Rift Valley, members of the National Youth Service tirelessly swing machetes to clear dense shrubs obscuring railway tracks more than a century old. It's a distinctly low-tech phase for China's Belt and Road drive in Africa to create the trade highways...
On an overcast Sunday amid fields and forest, a few men from Poland's small Muslim community laid to rest a Yemeni migrant who died of cold and fatigue while trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus. The West accuses Belarus of creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union.
Sudan's deposed prime minister and the top general who ousted him a month ago signed a breakthrough deal Sunday to reverse the military takeover, but protests continued and a teenager was killed. The veteran general has headed a Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures, with Hamdok as prime minister leading the cabinet.
In conflict-affected countries such as Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, violence has had devastating humanitarian consequences for children and communities, with the pandemic exacerbating the situation, said the U.N.
A fresh wave of protests broke out in several European cities and in some French overseas territories Sunday, as protesters reacted, sometimes violently, to moves to reintroduced coronavirus restrictions. - Dutch unrest, Austrian protest -
Protests also erupted in several Dutch cities Sunday, the third night of unrest over the government's coronavirus restrictions.
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand on Tuesday ordered another 30 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said. The order is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of next year, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Ed Davies)
PARIS (Reuters) – France will try to cement deeper ties in the Indo-Pacific region when its foreign minister arrives in Indonesia on Tuesday as it counters the loss of a strategic defence deal with Australia in September. Paris accused its allies of stabbing it in the back when Australia opted...
GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday there could be a further 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 in Europe by March, taking the total to above 2.2 million, as the world body urged people to get vaccinated. Total cumulative deaths from the respiratory disease in the 53...
When Sudan's top general reinstated the ousted premier in a televised palace ceremony Sunday, he did not reverse last month's coup d'etat so much as "whitewash" it, say analysts.
Releasing frail-looking Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok from house arrest may have eased pressure from the international community, but the episode ultimately proved the military's grip on power, they warn.
"The coming cabinet will be under the threat of a coup every day. They are effectively at the mercy of the military," Magdi al-Gizouli, a Sudan expert at the Rift Valley Institute, told AFP.
"It's a complete capitulation of the prime minister and his allies."
CAIRO (Reuters) – The Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday it is launching air strikes on “legitimate” military targets in the capital Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach the targeted sites. The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles since the coalition...
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso on Tuesday buried many of the 49 gendarmes killed in a recent strike on a security outpost, even as the government reported the killing of around 20 more military police and civilians in a separate attack. The escalating bloodshed has provoked protests and calls for...
A former Iranian prison official accused of handing out death sentences during a 1988 purge of dissidents on Tuesday slammed as "lies" the charges brought against him in a landmark trial in Sweden.
Hamid Noury, 60, has been on trial in Stockholm's district court since August on charges including murder, crimes against humanity and war crimes.
They stem from the period between July 30 to August 16, 1988, when he was allegedly assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran.
Human rights groups say about 5,000 prisoners were killed across Iran, allegedly under the orders of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in reprisal for attacks carried out by the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.
