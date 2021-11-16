ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planemakers eye further deals at Dubai Airshow

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – Global aerospace firms sought at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday to build on signs of a tentative recovery from a global pandemic that has shattered the industry’s profits, while talking up efforts to address concerns over climate change. After major orders for narrowbody jets and a...

