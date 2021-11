Does it feel like the wait for Halo Infinite is never-ending?. If it feels like a long time since there was a new Halo game, then you'd be right. It's been six long, cold years since Halo 5 was released. But now we wait for the Halo Infinite release date to finally arrive. And it's getting closer. We've put together this piece to give you all the key information: the all-important Halo Infinite release date, the key information you need to know about the game, and a countdown timer, so you'll know exactly how long you have to wait for launch. There's plenty to cover, so let's crack on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO