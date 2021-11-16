Vote Rob Green for Cedar Falls mayor

WASHINGTON (AP) — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to five more individuals, including former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as lawmakers deepened their probe of the rallies that preceded the deadly attack. The subpoenas issued Monday include...
CLEVELAND (AP) — CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies recklessly distributed massive amounts of pain pills in two Ohio counties, a federal jury said Tuesday in a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis.
In her small Wisconsin city, Virginia Sorenson was a local celebrity. The choreographer for the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies — grandmothers who don matching short skirts and wave their pompoms to songs like “We Are Family” at parades — Sorenson was known for her generosity and the pep she put into performances.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in the case of three white men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery deliberated for about six hours Tuesday without reaching a verdict as they weighed prosecution arguments that the defendants provoked the fatal confrontation against defense attorneys’ insistence that their clients acted in self-defense. After...
Dollar Tree, which has priced its products at $1.00 for 35 years, announced Tuesday that it will soon increase its price point to $1.25 nationwide. Some customers will see prices increase in December, and all stores will implement the new initiative by the end of March 2022, the company said.
Malikah Shabazz, one of six daughters of slain civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead Monday at her Brooklyn home, police said. Shabazz, 56, was found unresponsive in her home in Midwood on Monday afternoon, and the death is not deemed suspicious, an NYPD spokesperson said. Police responded shortly after 4:30 p.m., and emergency services were already at the scene.
