They’re extraordinarily volatile but it’s always possible to identify the basic trend and where prices tend to find where buying support or selling resistance. The cryptocurrencies may be different than anything else ever traded on global markets but their price patterns are as old as any asset or currency you can name. Up, down and sideways are easy to spot. You don’t need a treatise on decentralized finance to see what’s up.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO