As the fall semester winds down, Auburn softball is gearing up for a new chapter in its storied legacy. A group of nine freshmen join the squad, ushering in a new spin and new attitude for the Tigers. As we move closer to opening day, we'll introduce one of the new members of the Auburn softball family that is already making an immediate impact. Next to plate is Aubrie Lisenby, a catcher and infielder from Huntsville, Ala.

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO