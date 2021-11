Rosters for the Oklahoma Fast Pitch Coaches Association All-State softball games have been announced, and four area players made the cut. The games are scheduled for June 11, 2022 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, with the middle-sized schools game starting the festivities at 10 a.m. The Large-school and Small-school games will follow at noon and 2 p.m., respectively. No local players will be represented in the final game of the day.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 14 DAYS AGO