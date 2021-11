ZURICH (Reuters) -Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACS) can be listed and traded on Switzerland's exchange from Dec. 6, Swiss bourse SIX said on Tuesday. SPACs are shell companies that raise funds through an initial public offering to acquire a private company, which then becomes public. It serves as an alternative for companies looking to enter public markets and allows more certainty in terms of the valuation a firm can receive on the deal.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO