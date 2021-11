Up until recently, the definition of ‘noise canceling’ was limited to removing undesirable sounds to enable clear calling, voice recording, and music listening. What the dBud U does is extend that definition to also cancel sounds that may harm your ears. Designed as the world’s first TWS earbuds with OSHA-certified ‘noise protection’, the dBuds U do more than just answer calls and play music and podcasts… they actually protect your ears from the harsh sounds around you, like the rumbling of a jet, the roaring of a vacuum cleaner, the deafening noise of construction and traffic, or that imbecile next door on the drum set.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO