Fast track: Scally a Bundesliga starter, set for US debut

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — The newest player on the U.S. national team feels like he...

F1 drivers expect fast Qatar track to be “physical”

Of those on the current grid only Sergio Perez and Nikita Mazepin have previously raced at the track, in GP2 Asia and the MRF Challenge respectively. Others have had to fit visits to factories and sim running around the current busy race schedule, and have only recently had the opportunity to sample Losail.
MNUFC Keeper Tyler Miller Will Miss Playoff Game After Positive COVID Test

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of Minnesota United’s playoff match Sunday, goalkeeper Tyler Miller says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Miller said on Instagram he is “gutted to not be there with the boys in Portland.” #mnufc keeper Tyler Miller says COVID-19 has sidelined him for tonight’s match in Portland. pic.twitter.com/JOpdBjXYhU — Nᴏʀᴍᴀɴ Sᴇᴀᴡʀɪɢʜᴛ III (@SeawrightSays) November 21, 2021 “I’ll be back as soon as possible,” he added. Miller allowed 34 goals in 30 games this year, with a save percentage of 75%. Dayne St. Clair is MNUFC’s reserve keeper. United is scheduled to play the Portland Timbers at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.   More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
Revolution To Begin 2022 Season On Road; Will Kick Off Home Slate March 5 Vs. Dallas

FOXBORO (CBS) — Major League Soccer has announced its lineup of home openers for the 2022 Major League Soccer season, and once again, the New England Revolution will kick things off on the road. New England will begin its Supporters’ Shield defense in Portland against the Timbers on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. It marks the 14th straight year that the Revs will open the campaign with an away match, and for the 26th time in 27 seasons. The Revolution have played the Portland Timbers to a draw in each of the last four meetings. New England will then open the...
Real Sociedad taking it ‘game by game’ in unlikely LaLiga title charge

Looking around most of the top divisions in Europe as we hit roughly the third-of-the-way-through point, there aren’t too many surprise leaders and contenders.Quality, reputation, recent history and spending power has each of the likes of PSG, Chelsea, Man City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the top two of their respective divisions, while Napoli and AC Milan are making title pushes in Italy after going close in different prior campaigns of late.In Spain, though, there’s an absolute outlier: Real Sociedad lead the way, a point clear of Real Madrid and Sevilla with a five-point gap between themselves and last...
David scores as Lille beats Salzburg in Champions League

LILLE, France (AP) — In-form Canada striker Jonathan David scored his 12th goal of the season as Lille beat Salzburg 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday to claim the top spot in their group. With one round of matches remaining, Lille has a one-point lead over the Austrian side...
Atalanta, Young Boys draw 3-3 in frantic finish

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — A frantic finish saw Atalanta draw 3-3 at Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday to set up a tense final round of games in Group F next month. Atalanta held a 2-1 lead entering the 80th minute, before the Swiss champion stunned the visitors...
Zenit salvages draw at Malmo in Champions League

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Zenit St. Petersburg recovered from a late red card to draw its Champions League game at Malmo 1-1 with a stoppage-time penalty on Tuesday, but the Russian champion's faint hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages are over. Soren Rieks gave Malmo the lead with his...
Al-Hilal beats Pohang 2-0 in Asian Champions League final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Nasser Al-Dawsari's goal after just 16 seconds helped Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal clinch a record fourth Asian Champions League title with a 2-0 win over South Korea’s Pohang Steelers in Tuesday's final. Immediately after kick off, Al-Dawsari picked up a loose ball just inside the...
Pochettino 'so happy' at PSG amid links with Man United job

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino expressed his happiness Tuesday at being coach of Paris Saint-Germain amid speculation he could become the next Manchester United manager. Pochettino said he was aware of what he called “rumors” — “I am not a child,” he said, “I understand what is going on"...
