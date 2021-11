Summerville, Oklahoma, is a charming small town with a mysterious secret. The familiar setup of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” brings to mind the paranormal, Midwest nostalgia of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” a comparison that is even more clear with the casting of the show’s star Finn Wolfhard as 15-year-old Trevor. The sweet yet unoriginal homage aims to please everyone by catering to sentimental adult fans in the audience, with lots of Easter eggs and familiar cameos, but it also desperately wants kids to relate to the preteen main characters. The result is a toothless, predictable sequel that ultimately fails to leave anyone fully satisfied.

