Even while acknowledging his foibles with ball-security in the past, Westbrook is struggling more than ever in that regard, as he's currently turning it over at a career-high rate (and his 18.3% turnover rate is good for the mere 16th percentile among point guards this season, per Cleaning the Glass). Perhaps even more frustrating with the volume of turnovers has been the timing of which they have come, namely in crunch time.

