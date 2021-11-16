ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks play the Kraken on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Chicago Blackhawks (4-9-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-10-1, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -151, Blackhawks +127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into a matchup with Seattle as winners of three games in a row.

The Kraken are 2-7-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Jordan Eberle with eight.

The Blackhawks are 2-4-0 in conference play. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging only 6.1 points per game. Patrick Kane leads the team with 15 total points.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eberle leads the Kraken with eight goals, adding four assists and recording 12 points. Jaden Schwartz has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with eight goals and has 10 points. Kane has four goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .871 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Blackhawks: Brandon Hagel: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

