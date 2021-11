Let's get one thing clear: the Philadelphia Eagles are not making the playoffs. It seems Philly fans have lost their sense of beginnings once again, forgetting why it’s taken ten weeks for us to talk about the postseason. It’s not their fault — most are stuck on social media where speaking in absolutes and insulting those who disagree are the only things truly rewarded. Others grew up with decades of AM sports talk radio, goaded by hosts into either loving or hating whatever the forced general topic of the day was.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO