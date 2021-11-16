Planemakers eye further deals at Dubai Airshow

Boeing Renews Vows With Russian Titanium Supplier VSMPO-AVISMA. Boeing has extended its partnership with its biggest titanium supplier, Russian state-owned VSMPO-AVISMA, in a memorandum of understanding signed at the Dubai Airshow. The agreement promises to keep the companies working together “for many years to come.” The two companies have agreed: to increase utilization of Ural Boeing Manufacturing, their Russia-based joint venture established in 2007; to increase investment in research and development of new titanium alloys and technologies; and to look at possible new opportunities for VSMPO-AVISMA to provide more to the airframer than just supplying raw materials and forging. “Stable long-term relationships with Boeing enable VSMPO-AVISMA to focus on expanding our investment program and developing our production capacity,” CEO Dmitry Osipov says. Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stan Deal says the Russian company is "a reliable and valuable partner.” The Rostec-owned supplier has been working with Boeing for almost 25 years and supplies parts used on 737, 767, 787, 777 and 777X aircraft.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO