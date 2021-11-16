ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Explosion in Uganda capital kills at least two – local TV

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

KAMPALA (Reuters) – A blast in the centre of Uganda’s capital killed...

newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Leave drowning migrants to die – or face prosecution, sailors warned

The Royal Yacht Association (RYA) has warned its members against rescuing migrants at sea amid fears they could be prosecuted and jailed for people smuggling. The RYA has advised sailors to “stand off and report” migrants rather than rescue them in face of draft laws that would prosecute them if they saved asylum seekers from drowning and brought them ashore.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

African nations mend and make do as China tightens Belt and Road

NAIROBI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Deep in Kenya's Great Rift Valley, members of the National Youth Service tirelessly swing machetes to clear dense shrubs obscuring railway tracks more than a century old. It's a distinctly low-tech phase for China's Belt and Road drive in Africa to create the trade highways...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Burial for Yemeni migrant who died on Poland-Belarus border

On an overcast Sunday amid fields and forest, a few men from Poland's small Muslim community laid to rest a Yemeni migrant who died of cold and fatigue while trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus. The West accuses Belarus of creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union.
WORLD
News 8 WROC

West Africa has highest numbers of child soldiers, says UN

In conflict-affected countries such as Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, violence has had devastating humanitarian consequences for children and communities, with the pandemic exacerbating the situation, said the U.N.
AFRICA
b975.com

Saudi Arabia reopens embassy in Somalia: state news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has reopened its embassy in the Somali capital Mogadishu, state news agency(SPA) quoted the Saudi Foreign Ministry as saying on Friday. A Saudi diplomatic delegation visited Somalia in June, where it discussed preparations for reopening the embassy that has been operating from neighbouring Kenya for years.
MIDDLE EAST
b975.com

Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s Spanish car maker SEAT has recommended unvaccinated and vaccinated employees sit separately in its canteen at its plant outside Barcelona to protect workers and ensure operational activity, the company said on Friday. The move, which involves having a separate section for workers who have not had...
WORLD
b975.com

Fishing situation with Britain is not satisfactory – French minister

PARIS (Reuters) – French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday that the fishing situation with Britain was still not a satisfactory one, adding the issue had not initially been taken seriously enough by the European Commission. “It is a EU issue,” Beaune said in a an interview with...
ECONOMY
b975.com

France asks Burkina to help resolve issues with military convoy

PARIS (Reuters) – France has asked the president of Burkina Faso to intervene after a convoy of French troops in the Sahel country was stopped en route to Niger on Friday by a human barricade of protesters opposed to Paris’ role in a regional conflict with jihadists. Anger is rising...
WORLD
b975.com

Thousands march towards presidential palace in Khartoum – Reuters witness

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Thousands of protesters marched towards the presidential palace in Sudan’s capital Khartoum ahead of an expected meeting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday, according to a Reuters witness. Demonstrators carried Sudanese flags as well as pictures of those killed...
PROTESTS
AFP

One dead, three wounded in Jerusalem shooting: police, medics

One person died and three others were wounded in a shooting in the Old City of Jerusalem, with the attacker also killed, Israeli police and medics said Sunday. The injured, who included two civilians and two police officers, were rushed to hospital where one of them, a 30-year-old, died of their injuries, medical sources said without giving further details. "A terrorist armed with a Carlo-type weapon (a submachine gun) carried out a shooting in the Old City," police said in a statement, adding that the attacker had been "neutralised", confirming they had been killed. The Old City is in the Israeli-annexed eastern part of Jerusalem, which Palestinians claims as the capital of their future state.
PUBLIC SAFETY
b975.com

France’s intensive care figure for COVID-19 at a seven-week peak

PARIS (Reuters) – French health authorities said on Monday the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 went up by 67 over 24 hours, to 1,409, that figure going above the 1,400 limit for the first time since Sept. 30. The total number of patients hospitalised for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Fresh protests, violence against Covid restrictions

A fresh wave of protests broke out in several European cities and in some French overseas territories Sunday, as protesters reacted, sometimes violently, to moves to reintroduced coronavirus restrictions. - Dutch unrest, Austrian protest - Protests also erupted in several Dutch cities Sunday, the third night of unrest over the government's coronavirus restrictions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
b975.com

Dutch COVID-19 patients transferred to Germany as hospitals struggle

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands on Tuesday started transporting COVID-19 patients across the border to Germany to ease pressure on Dutch hospitals struggling to deal with a surge in coronavirus cases. A patient was transferred by ambulance from Rotterdam to a hospital in Bochum, some 240 km (150 miles) east,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Man running to lead Interpol accused of aiding torture in UAE

Matthew Hedges was in the United Arab Emirates researching his doctoral thesis. Ali Issa Ahmad was there to watch football.Both British nationals say they were unjustly arrested, held incommunicado, and tortured with the complicity of the man who is expected to become the world’s top police official.Maj Gen Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, inspector general of the UAE’s interior ministry, is considered the frontrunner to be elected the next president of Interpol during its annual gathering in Istanbul this week.The veteran security official has been on a global charm offensive to drum up support from Interpol’s 194 member states for a four-year...
PUBLIC SAFETY

