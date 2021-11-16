Explosion in Uganda capital kills at least two – local TV

One person died and three others were wounded in a shooting in the Old City of Jerusalem, with the attacker also killed, Israeli police and medics said Sunday. The injured, who included two civilians and two police officers, were rushed to hospital where one of them, a 30-year-old, died of their injuries, medical sources said without giving further details. "A terrorist armed with a Carlo-type weapon (a submachine gun) carried out a shooting in the Old City," police said in a statement, adding that the attacker had been "neutralised", confirming they had been killed. The Old City is in the Israeli-annexed eastern part of Jerusalem, which Palestinians claims as the capital of their future state.

