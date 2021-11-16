Photos: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' stars walk the red carpet at New York premiere

Have you ever sat down and thought, "Hmm, what is Cardi B buying lately?" Well, wonder no more because on Tuesday (Nov. 2) the rapper shared a picture of her empty New York mansion on Instagram along with details about how and why the big purchase happened. The 29-year-old rapper...
Photos: 'Squid Game' stars walk the red carpet at Los Angeles screening Jung Hoyeon attends the Los Angeles screening of Netflix's "Squid Game" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on November 8, 2021, in Hollywood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
MOVE! Dramatic actréss coming through! Lady Gaga's opulent eleganza had attendees gooped and gagged at Tuesday night's House of Gucci premiere in London, where she hit the red carpet in a cascading purple number alongside costars Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Adam Driver in a hilariously modest suit. See all the jaw-dropping photos from the film's debut ahead, including breathtaking shots of special guests Cynthia Erivo and RuPaul's Drag Race UK queen Bimini Bon Boulash!
Photos: Paul McCartney, daughter Mary walk red carpet at 'The Beatles: Get Back' premiere Paul McCartney (left) and Mary McCartney attends the UK Premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back" at Cineworld Empire on November 16, 2021, in London. (Kate Green/Getty Images)
Photos: Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman walk red carpet at Deadline Contenders Film LA Actor Kristen Stewart from NEON & Topic Studios' 'Spencer' attends the Deadline's The Contenders Film at DGA Theater Complex on November 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline)
Photos: Will Smith, Serena Williams walk the red carpet at 'King Richard' premiere From left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith arrive at the premiere of "King Richard" during the American Film Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” director Jason Reitman answered the call. The filmmaker — son of original “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman — remembers being a wide-eyed 6-year-old on the set of the franchise’s first movie nearly four decades ago. Asked for years if he’d ever direct a sequel, the younger Reitman says he...
Last week, I attended a red carpet premiere for an upcoming film called, For The Love Of Money starring Kerri Hilson, Rotimi, Jason Mitchell, Katt Williams, DC Young Fly, LisaRaye McCoy, Keith Sweat, LATTO, Lyfe Jennings, Cedric Pendelton, Quan Howell (Sounds of Blackness) and Jazzy Jade. The film is produced by Melvin Childs and Directed by Leslie Small. There was a cocktail party, then the viewing of the film. I had a great time and boy was the movie really good!
Busting ghosts is still a fairly lucrative business after almost 40 years. Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, the latest attempt to revive “Ghostbusters” drew a sizable audience to theaters, while the awards darling “King Richard,” like most dramas in the pandemic era, is struggling. With a reverence for nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos in its […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Stars are arriving for the American Music Awards, displaying their fashion sense prior to the big show. Olivia Rodrigo could turn her album “Sour” into something very sweet at the American Music Awards on Sunday, entering the night as the leading nominee with nods for artist of the year and new artist of the year.
Photos: Vanessa Bryant, A-list stars walk Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala red carpet Honoree Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
All eyes were on Halle Berry on Saturday night as the Hollywood star stepped out onto the red carpet. The actress was out to celebrate the release of her directorial debut, and she did it in serious style. Halle attended the AFI Fest premiere of her film Bruised at the...
Lady Gaga won't let anyone tell her House of Gucci costar Al Pacino what to do. While posing for photos on the red carpet during a House of Gucci premiere in New York Tuesday, Gaga, 35, sweetly defended Pacino, 81, from the demands made by a photographer. In a moment...
Cardi B’s fashion looks never disappoint. If she is expected to arrive anywhere, you can guarantee it will be a moment.
Such was the case tonight when the chart-topping artist arrived on the red carpet at the American Music Awards wearing a Schiaparelli dress. Cardi wore a sleek black floor-length halter gown that featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline.
She took her look up a notch by accessorizing with a gold mask. It was almost as if she was in disguise as her face was completely covered. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper completed her outfit with gold chandelier earrings and long black gloves that...
Summerville, Oklahoma, is a charming small town with a mysterious secret. The familiar setup of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” brings to mind the paranormal, Midwest nostalgia of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” a comparison that is even more clear with the casting of the show’s star Finn Wolfhard as 15-year-old Trevor. The sweet yet unoriginal homage aims to please everyone by catering to sentimental adult fans in the audience, with lots of Easter eggs and familiar cameos, but it also desperately wants kids to relate to the preteen main characters. The result is a toothless, predictable sequel that ultimately fails to leave anyone fully satisfied.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get a live look from downtown Nashville as the stars of country music arrive for the 55th Annual CMA Awards. Watch as entertainers roll up to Bridgestone Arena on the arrival camera. Then follow the stars as they walk down the red carpet on the CMA Awards paparazzi camera.
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
‘Marry Me’ stars J.Lo as a Latin superstar who, after learning her fiancé has been cheating, picks out a stranger (played by Owen Wilson) in the crowd of her concert and decides to marry him, right then and there!. Jennifer Lopez gets married in her latest film role — though...
Comments / 0