ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mazda sees new SUVs boosting U.S. sales a third by mid-decade -U.S. chief

By Ben Klayman
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xcMN_0cy0RwQz00
The 2023 Mazda CX-50 SUV is seen at River Gorge on the Columbia River near Ellensburg, Washington, U.S., in an undated promotional photograph provided by Mazda. Mazda/Handout via REUTERS.

DETROIT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) expects the rollout of three new sport-utility vehicles, starting with the CX-50 next year, will help the Japanese automaker boost U.S. new-vehicle sales by a third by mid-decade, the company's North American chief executive said on Monday.

The company expects U.S. sales to finish this year "on the order of 330,000," up from almost 280,000 last year, when supplies were hurt by the semiconductor shortage, Jeff Guyton said in an interview after Mazda unveiled the mid-sized CX-50. Mazda's U.S. sales through October this year were up 30% to almost 293,000.

With two larger SUVs joining the CX-50 by 2023, Guyton sees sales jumping further.

"We do see a significant increase coming from CX-50, and the CX-70 and CX-90," he said. "Maybe those don't all mature in 2022, but by the middle of the decade, I would hope that we're on par for 450,000 in the U.S."

Mazda is scheduled to launch the CX-50 in January at the plant it built in Huntsville, Alabama, with Toyota Motor Corp(7203.T). Toyota, which has a 5% stake in Mazda, already builds the Corolla Cross crossover vehicle at the $2.3 billion plant, which will have an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles split evenly between the two automakers.

Guyton said the launch remains on track despite a "moving feast" of supply-chain constraints like the chip shortage, higher raw material costs and port congestion.

"I’m not seeing that it's going to affect our launch cadence right now. We don’t see that," he said. "We have a steady build of production starting in January and then through the spring."

Guyton said the Alabama plant was built to be able to produce electric vehicles in the future, but said no plans beyond a hybrid version of the CX-50 have been announced.

Mazda has said it plans to launch 13 electrified vehicles by 2025, including five hybrid models, five plug-in hybrids and three pure electric vehicles. Guyton said Mazda had no announcements to make around any battery joint ventures.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Japan and South Korea cracked the American car market. Now a company from Vietnam wants to try

(CNN Business) — Vinfast, a car company based in Vietnam, unveiled a pair of electric SUVs Wednesday that it plans to begin selling in the United States next year. A subsidiary of Vietnam's enormous VinGroup conglomerate -- which owns companies in technology, healthcare, amusement parks and even a university -- Vinfast unveiled its first models, a pair of gasoline-powered luxury sedans, at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Both sedans used engineering from German luxury automaker BMW, including its engines. The company now also offers gas-powered SUVs in Vietnam with BMW engines, including a high performance model called the President.
ECONOMY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Vietnamese firm Vinfast to sell new E35 and E36 SUVs globally

Three-year-old company is building on its domestic market success with an ambitious global expansion plan. Vietnam's only car manufacturer, Vinfast, is showing off its new E35 and E36 SUVs in Los Angeles, home to its new global headquarters, as it pushes forward with a global expansion plan. The two electric...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Reuters

Are auto shows dead after pandemic? LA shows some life

LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - What a difference two years make. The 2019 Los Angeles auto show featured a parade of vehicle debuts, a flurry of press conferences and other events in the opening two days, along with hundreds of thousands of people eager to see new cars. Fast...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Detroit#Japanese#North American#Toyota Motor Corp Lrb#Corolla Cross
inputmag.com

Toyota's all-electric bZ4X will hit U.S. roads in mid-2022

Toyota’s first all-electric vehicle, the bZ4X, is almost ready to hit U.S. roads. The funky-looking SUV was first unveiled in Japan earlier this year; Toyota has now officially announced that it will hit dealer lots in the U.S. by mid-2022. The bZ4X is meant to be the beginning of a...
CARS
AFP

GM factory launch ushers in Detroit's EV pickup campaign

General Motors takes a leap Wednesday towards its much-touted "all-EV" future when it officially opens its first electric pickup truck factory. The auto giant will unveil Factory Zero, a 36-year old plant in Hamtramck, Michigan that has been retooled for electric vehicles (EV), commemorating the occasion with President Joe Biden.
DETROIT, MI
CNET

Every electric car and its range for 2021

One huge factor when buying an electric? How far it will go on a charge, otherwise known as its estimated range rating. It's a critical thing to think about when shopping for an EV. You want to make sure not just any EV, but specific EV, fits your lifestyle. And if you're looking for that information, welcome to the right place.
CARS
CNN

Rivian has $0 in revenue and is now the third most valuable carmaker on the planet

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, a 12-year-old startup with no revenue, is now the third most valuable carmaker in the world. The electric vehicle maker has been public for all of one week, but its share price has more than doubled in that time, valuing Rivian at more than $140 billion — just ahead of Volkswagen ($139 billion), and in third place behind Toyota ($306 billion) and Tesla ($1 trillion).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CNBC

As world's automakers scramble to go electric, Toyota bets on hydrogen

Toyota's latest push into hydrogen tech comes as the world's biggest carmaker joins the rush to win a share of the growing market for battery electric vehicles. "Carbon neutrality is not about one having a single choice, but about keeping options open," he said. By 2025, Toyota plans to have...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Toyota bZ4X Debuts In The U.S., Will Go On Sale Mid-2022

Toyota has officially introduced the all-electric bZ4X model in the U.S., where it will arrive at the dealerships mid-2022. The car was previously unveiled in Japan. It's the first global all-electric Toyota, introduced under the “Toyota bZ” brand umbrella. By 2025, the company intends to offer 70 xEVs, including 15 all-electric models, out of which 7 will be bZ (Beyond Zero).
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Mazda’s New CX-50 SUV Moves the Brand Closer To Subaru

Mazda’s cross-pollination with Subaru and Toyota continues with a tougher new CX-50. We see nothing but good things as a result. Mazda’s all-new CX-50 SUV evolves the brand’s lineup in a direction Subaru fans and owners will recognize. Mazda’s launch presentation made clear that the CX-50 remains “uniquely Mazda,” but also pointed out that the CX-50 expands upon the appeal of the already hugely successful CX-5.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

All-New CX-50 Will Help Mazda DOUBLE Sales In America

The Mazda CX-50 will make its highly-anticipated debut later today, and the Japanese manufacturer has high hopes for this new SUV. In an interview with Automotive News, Mazda's CEO shared his hopes for the new crossover. "We have developed the car in line with requests from North American customers, so we have high expectations for the CX-50," said Akira Marumoto. By focusing on North American demands, Mazda hopes to add 150,000 sales to its existing tally of 130,000 units sold this year so far. Mazda will also go further than that, launching a total of five new SUVs and an EV platform.
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

227K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy