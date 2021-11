One of the great things about this country is that it always seems to auto-correct in spite of politicians’ hypocrisy in framing arguments, the media bias, and the numerous public opinion polls that always seem to get it wrong. Attempts to pull the country too far right or too far left are smacked with the realization that most citizens of this country are typically somewhere in the middle. Whether it be taxes, gun control, education, COVID-19, or any of the countless other topics that have been used to divide us, in the end, most people choose freedom, order, and less government intrusion.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO