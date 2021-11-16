ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Recovery Trade Is Back And The Reflation Trade Persists

By Grey Owl Capital
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Sometimes you gotta run before you can walk.”. While the reflation trade continued in the third quarter, the recovery trade paused and to some degree reversed. Commodities (the reflation portion) were up 4.8% from June to September. On the equity front (the recovery portion), the largest capitalization securities barely held their...

Anything With Demand Is An Inflation Hedge - Some Better Some Worse

Search inquiries are accelerating rapidly, which is understandable considering that we're having the highest inflation readings in 30 years. This article aims to discuss why it's complicated to pinpoint the sources of inflation and which areas of the market look promising over the next few years. We will also discuss...
Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Who Should Worry About Inflation, And Who Shouldn't

U.S. Inflation reached a 31-year high in October. Are you worried about rising prices? Do you feel everything is getting more expensive and the value of your savings in your bank is shrinking? Even the most basic necessities such as food are seeing substantial price increases. - Source: UN FAO,...
PMI Composite flash signals slower expansion in November

November U.S. PMI Composite Flash: 56.5 vs. 57.8 consensus and 57.6 prior (revised from 57.3). Manufacturing PMI: 59.1 vs. 58.6 consensus and 58.4 prior (revised from 59.2). Service PMI: 57.0 vs. 59.0 consensus and 58.7 prior (revised from 58.2). The U.S. private sector's business activity turned up in November, but...
Nasdaq Composite posts back-to-back declines as bond yields add to gains but Dow, S&P 500 end higher

U.S. technology stocks ended lower on Tuesday as Treasury yields extended a rise, but the S&P 500 snapped a two-session slide to end higher, powered by gains in energy and financials . The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6%, or 195 points, at around 35,813, on a preliminary basis, on the back of gains from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. . The S&P 500 index closed 0.2% higher at about 4,690, while the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 0.5% at 15,775, marking its second straight decline. The slump for the...
Erosion Beneath Euphoria

Treasury yields rose initially on news that Fed Chair Powell has the nod for a second term. Treasury yields rose initially on news that Fed Chair Powell has the nod for a second term. Apparently, Powell - who’s endlessly sought to boost animal spirits and his portfolio at every market yip - is now a hawk that will raise rates through a global downturn and tanking risk markets in 2022. LOL indeed.
Lockdown trading

Nov 22 - A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Markets have suddenly woken up to COVID-19 risks, and after Austria imposed 10-days of nationwide restrictions to fight the winter virus wave, investors swiftly shifted to lockdown trading mode. Oil hit 7-week lows in Asia hours, and equities...
Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) advanced 1.94% to $46.28 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.41 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
U.S. stock indexes trade mixed late afternoon Monday after Biden picks Powell to lead Fed

U.S. stock indexes were trading mixed heading toward the closing bell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each climbing higher while the Nasdaq Composite was down, after the White House announced earlier in the day that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term. The Dow was up 0.8%, the S&P 500 was 0.6% higher and the Nasdaq was off about 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. President Joe Biden's nominations of Powell to lead the Fed as Chair and Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to fill the position of Vice Chair, must be confirmed by the Senate. A sharp rise in shares of Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. helped fuel the Dow's rise Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the technology-laden Nasdaq, seen as sensitive to interest rates moves, slid as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to around 1.62%.
