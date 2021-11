Just when I thought I was wrapped up counting birds last winter in my Christmas Bird Count (CBC) territory, after seemingly chasing only European House Sparrows from alley to alley in urban North Fargo, I decided to look up just a couple more pine trees for some kind of owl. There it was, a ghostly pale Great Horned Owl. It was dozing in a pine tree of a family's house where a nice lady was baking Christmas goodies. She saw me standing on the sidewalk and had a look. It absolutely made her day. This owl is by no means rare, but it was a special bird for me. These kinds of stories abound during the CBC when having another look for five more minutes might pay off for a new bird on your list, the team's list, or just a memorable moment for yourself.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO