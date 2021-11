Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bulls are shaking up their starting lineup. With Nikola Vucevic out, Tony Bradley served as the starting center last time out. And while Bradley will remain in the starting five, the person next to him in the frontcourt will change. Alex Caruso is getting a start, as the Bulls will employ a different group to begin the game. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan will slide down to the 3 and 4, respectively.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO