ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Alert: Airbus receives order for up to 33 new aircraft to Kuwait's Jazeera Airways in deal valued over $3.3 billion

bigrapidsnews.com
 7 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) —...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Airbus racked up 4 times as many orders for aircraft as Boeing at Dubai, but Boeing stole the show with the 777x, its newest flagship

DUBAI — The Dubai Airshow officially ended and Airbus walked away with 408 aircraft orders and commitments, besting competitor Boeing which ended the show with only 98 of the same. Indigo Partners, an airline holding company, placed massive orders for next-generation Airbus narrow-body aircraft including the A321neo and A321XLR for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Jazeera Airways commits to 28 new A320neo family aircraft

DUBAI, UAE – Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jazeera Airways, the Kuwait-based carrier, for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos. The MoU was signed by Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. Marwan Boodai, Chairman...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Airbus Leaves Dubai Airshow With 408 Aircraft Orders

Aerospace manufacturer Airbus has left the Dubai Airshow with 408 orders (269 firm orders and 139 commitments) for its aircraft. The planemaker eclipsed its rival Boeing, which received 101 orders over the four-day show. Airbus benefited from a huge order on the opening day from Indigo Partners and also received its first order for the A350 Freighter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aviationtoday.com

Kuwait Airways is Using Collins Aerospace ACARS Over IP on A330NEOs

Kuwait Airways is ready to begin uplinking and downlinking non-critical non-air traffic control (ATC) Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) messages over internet protocol (IP) links, according to a Nov. 14 press release shared by Collins Aerospace from the Dubai Air Show. Two of the Airbus A330neo aircraft being...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazeera Airways#Kuwait#Aircraft#Ap
simpleflying.com

Jazeera Airways Picks Airbus With 28 New A320 Family MOUs

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways has placed an MOU with Airbus at the Dubai Air Show for 28 new A320 jets. Before the air show, reports suggested that the budget carrier was in talks with Airbus and Boeing to buy as many as 30 Airbus A320neo or Boeing 737 MAX jets in a deal worth up to $2 billion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
breakingtravelnews.com

Dubai Airshow: Jazeera Airways grows all-Airbus fleet

Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding with Jazeera Airways, the Kuwait-based carrier, for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos. The deal was signed by Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways chief executive, and Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International, at the Dubai Air Show. Marwan Boodai, chairman...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Overland Airways orders three new Embraer E175s

Embraer has announced today, at the Dubai Air Show, a firm order for three new E175, plus three purchase rights for the same model of aircraft, with Overland Airways, from Nigeria. The 88-seat aircraft, with premium class cabin configuration, will be delivered from 2023. The deal is worth at USD 299.4 million, at list price with all purchase rights being exercised.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
spectrumlocalnews.com

Airbus strikes 2nd major aircraft deal of Dubai Air Show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus clinched a major deal on Monday valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to the Air Lease Corporation, its second blockbuster order at the Dubai Air Show. Air Lease, the Los Angeles-based jet financing and leasing company, added to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Airbus Expects Demand For 39,000 New Aircraft By 2040

Airbus has shared today that it forecasts the need for 39,000 new-build aircraft over the next two decades. With 15,250 of these deliveries set to be replacements, there will be a 13% increase in latest-generation plane deployment, meaning the vast majority of models in operation in 2040 will be modern productions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Kuwait Airways Wants To Change Its Outstanding Airbus Order

Kuwait Airways has revealed it is in talks with planemaker Airbus to amend its outstanding order. The Middle-Eastern carrier announced a deal for 10 A350-900s and 15 A320neos in 2014, later amending its order in 2018. The airline is now looking to change the type of aircraft it will receive but didn’t provide any further details.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China protests passage of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

China on Tuesday protested the passage of a US Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait calling it a deliberate move to undermine stability in the region. The US Navy said in a statement the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday “in accordance with international law.” It said the ship’s transit through the strait “demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." “The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” said the statement posted on the website of the 7th Fleet. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...
ADVOCACY
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. US warships periodically conduct freedom of navigation sailings through the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters as its own territory. 
MILITARY
gcaptain.com

Israel Flags Iranian Anti-Ship Drone Bases

By Dan Williams (Reuters) Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled UAV drones and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures. Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy